Garth Brooks to Receive Icon Award at 2020 Billboard Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., 26 Feb. 2020 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Garth Brooks

ABC/Image Group LA

Garth Brooksis adding another award to his shelf. 

NBC and dick clark productions announced on Tuesday the country music star will be honored with the ICON Award at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on April 29. He will be the ninth person to ever be bestowed with this accolade, an award that was given to Mariah Carey just last year.

As part of being given the award, he will take the stage to perform some of his greatest hits, with fans crossing their fingers that "Friends in Low Places" will be included. 

It's no wonder the singer is announced to win the ICON Award. After all, this January Billboard revealed he is the first artist to have songs on the Billboard Hot Country songs chart in the '80s,'90s, '00s, '10s and '20s. One could even say it's about time he got the recognition he deserved.

With this announcement, the event is shaping up to be one fun-filled night, especially since Kelly Clarksonis hosting

Watch

2019 Billboard Music Awards By the Numbers

The show will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Weds. April 29 at 8 p.m.

(NBC and E! are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Garth Brooks , Awards , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.