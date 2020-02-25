How Georgina Chapman Is Coping With Harvey Weinstein's Guilty Verdict

More than two years after cutting ties with Harvey Weinstein, Georgina Chapman is still rebuilding her life.

In Oct. 2017, the Marchesa co-founder announced her decision to leave the film producer in light of several sexual misconduct allegations made against him. The couple, who wed in 2007 and have two children together, finalized their divorce in early 2018. She walked away with an estimated $15-20 million and primary custody of 9-year-old India and 6-year-old Dashiell, but as a source tells E! News, Georgina is "very sad" about the future her family faces.

Weinstein is preparing to face possible jail time after being convicted on two of five charges related to rape and criminal sexual activity.

"There's no winning in this situation," our source shares, "just sadness all around. [Georgina] is sad for all of the women who have been affected by Harvey's actions. She is sad for her kids whose lives have been forever changed and have a long road ahead. She's sad that their father will likely be in prison and that they won't have much of a relationship with him."