Pete Davidsonis releasing his version of "Thank U, next," but instead of an upbeat, poppy tune, it's a Netflix comedy special titled Alive From New York.
Every artist has their outlet, and like ex Ariana Grande, the Saturday Night Live star has channeled his emotions and heartbreak into creating something that makes people laugh, albeit at the expense of others like his ex. But as the 26-year-old views it, his ex is "fair game." Pete explains, "She has, you know, her songs and stuff and this is what I have, okay?"
More specifically, the comedian believes he's entitled to air out his "dirty laundry" concerning Ariana, because she talked about their relationship at great lengths in a Vogue interview and called their engagement an "amazing distraction."
"Could you imagine if I did that?" He casually quips, "My career would be over tomorrow if I spray painted myself brown and hopped on the cover of cover of Vogue magazine and just started s--ting on my ex... Can you imagine if I did that s--t?" The last part of that joke was in reference to the controversy surrounding Grande's darkened skin tone on the cover.
Pete then says there would normally be "repercussions" for speaking so boldly about an ex among other things, but Ariana faced none. Instead, Pete says she went on to win Billboard Woman of the Year for 2018, while he was branded "Butthole Eyes," a moniker that's stuck with him. "So sometimes, life is a little unfair," he chuckles.
He also makes a valid point when he says that normally after a breakup a guy can take comfort in the support from his friends, but Ariana's song "Thank U Next" made that kind of difficult. Pete jokes that his friends and grandfather even told him, "Peter, it's a slap. I'm really sorry. It's a good song and I don't even listen to that s--t."
Then, to add further insult to injury, she talked about the size of his genitalia. Contrary to popular opinion, Pete thought it was "super weird" for her to marvel over his "nice d--k."
"I didn't like it because it's just simply not true. She has little tiny little hands. She has very little hands, everything's f--king huge to her. It was a f--king joke the entire time we were dating," he shares. Nonetheless, Davidson states it was "genius" really, because now every other girl he shares a bed with will be "disappointed."
One thing the 26-year-old can say about his short-lived relationship is that she made him "famous and a household name for no reason."