Listen up, true crime fans!

Things are about to get dark on Oxygen as the network has announced its "deadliest event," 12 Dark Days of Serial Killers, airing April 9 through 20. Through two new specials, Catching a Serial Killer: Sam Little and Snapped: Notorious Hollywood Ripper, and the season premiere for Mark of a Killer and the season finale for The DNA of Murder With Paul Holes, Oxygen is producing the biggest event in true crime history.

But wait, there's more…

Since the exclusive teaser above promises true crime content "all day, all night," the network's other prominent episodes—including Serial Killer with Piers Morgan, Dateline: Secrets Uncovered, Smiley Face Killers: The Hunt for Justice, It Takes a Killer and more—will also air during the event.

"The darkest names, the darkest premieres," the just released footage above notes. "Witness the biggest event in true crime history."

So, for a taste of what's to come for 12 Days of Serial Killers, take a look at the new descriptions below.