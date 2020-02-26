How Daphne Oz Is Making Healthy Living a "Priority, Not an Obsession"

Daphne Oz is excited to feel good in her own skin again.

Close to six months after welcoming her fourth child, The Happy Cook author is continuing her health journey as WW's newest ambassador.

But before you think the proud mom is focused on losing a certain amount of weight, Daphne is first to say this journey is so much more than what's on a scale.

"I wanted to have whole-food freedom," Daphne told E! News exclusively when sharing what attracted her to WW. "From personal experience—back in the day when I was doing the dorm room diet in college when I was an overweight teenager—I tried every diet under the sun and I really wasn't interested in going back on any restrictive platform that made food the enemy and made food taboo."

Instead, Daphne chose to be part of WW's purple plan that allows users to build meals around 300+ ZeroPoint foods including fruits, veggies, lean proteins and whole grains.