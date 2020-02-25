Joe Keery is throwing it back to the days of frosted tips with his latest look.

Like many other A-listers, the Stranger Things star traveled to Paris this week to survey the newest collections from France's hottest designers. While at the Saint Laurent Paris show with girlfriend Maika Monroe, the actor debuted his latest look. Gone is the bowl cut of last year and in is his classic voluminous locks with a twist: chunky blonde highlights.

It would appear the "Roddy" singer is following in the footsteps of stars the like of Kelly Clarkson, who modeled the the hair trend at its peak popularity in 2002. Nowadays, celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons is calling the look Bronde, a.k.a. a brown and blonde highlights.

But as far as trends go, it's likely Joe won't be wearing this hairstyle for long.