Go Inside Katie Holmes' $4 Million Calabasas Home

Katie Holmes is saying goodbye to a special property.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a Calabasas home tied to the actress has sold for a little more than $4 million.

Located on a private cul-de-sac, the property features six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, one of which is a separate guest casita.

For those who love to entertain or cool down during the hot summer months, the house features an oversized pool with a sunken fire pit lounge area, large grassy area and sports court.

And despite the Tudor-inspired contemporary being built in 2007, the half-acre lot borders undeveloped land making it quite the private getaway.

For those hoping to get an inside look into the property that was last listed in November, you're in luck! From the gorgeous master bedroom to the spacious kitchen perfect for any chef, we have to wonder why Katie would ever want to leave.