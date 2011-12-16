Kobe and Vanessa Bryant: Anatomy of a Split

November 1999: A 21-year-old Kobe Bryant meets 17-year-old Vanessa Laine while he was at a recording studio working on a never-released hip-hop album and she was working as a backup dancer in a music video for Tha Eastsidaz' "G'd Up."

May 2000: The couple announced their engagement while Vanessa is still a senior at Marina High School in Huntington Beach. She eventually gets her diploma via independent study after the media made it tough for her to walk the halls like a regular person.

April 18, 2001: Kobe and Vanessa tie the knot at St. Edward Roman Catholic Church in the beachside town of Dana Point, Calif. Kobe's parents and sister, rumored to be opposed to the union, do not attend. Not exactly your most auspicious of wedding-day blessings. Heck, even his longtime agent, Arn Tellem, didn't attend. (Maybe Tellem was too upset by the rumors—that are being reported as truth today—that there was no prenuptial agreement.)