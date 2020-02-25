ABC/Rick Rowell
Chad Johnson was arrested for robbery with domestic violence enhancement on Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to E! News.
The Bachelorette alum was arrested in Los Angeles at 4:10 p.m. that day and booked at the Los Angeles Police Department Van Nuys Station at 7:06 p.m. for the felony charge. His bail was set at $100,000, according to public records.
The arrest took place following alleged arguments between Johnson and his girlfriend, Annalise Mishler, on Sunday and Monday.
According to Mishler's legal representative, a neighbor called the police after claiming to hear and see an alleged altercation involving a man pounding on a door and screaming profanities. Mishler's legal team claimed Mishler tried to call the police as well but was unsuccessful after Johnson allegedly grabbed and threw her phone.
Per Mishler's legal representative, police asked Mishler if she was injured upon their arrival. According to her legal team, Mishler claimed Johnson "sort of backhanded her right eye" the previous night and "also had her sweatshirt twisted in his hand, lifting her off the ground outside of his apartment, so as not to let her walk home to her own unit."
Mishler had also accused Johnson of punching a hole in her wall and shared a video of the alleged incident on social media Sunday night.
"So Chad just got drunk for the first time in, like, 50 days and punched a hole in my wall for no f—king reason," the YouTuber said in the video, re-shared by TMZ.
Johnson was allegedly not on the premises when police arrived. However, he allegedly returned later on and started "knocking incessantly" to get her to open the door, per her legal team. According to her legal representative, Mishler was advised by officers to not communicate with Johnson but rather to call the police for his arrest.
Her legal representative claimed officers also served Johnson with a temporary restraining order per California law.
Before his arrest, Johnson spoke to TooFab about his "big relapse" and the hole in Mishler's wall. Johnson reportedly told the outlet he started drinking on Sunday and that he was triggered by his breakup with Mishler.
"I've been so stressed man, just sitting in my car crying sometimes, just losing my mind. And to top it all off, the one person I'm closest to doesn't get me a lot of times" he told TooFab. "I just lost it."
He also claimed he blacked out and that he "drank to the point where I didn't even know I was with her." He then issued an apology.
"I'm super sorry to any girl that has seen my girlfriend's story; to any girl that has watched that and felt that emotion that triggers all these bad emotions to people, of the bad things that they've had happen," he told the outlet. "I am sorry. I never meant to make anybody think all of these things. I'm just sorry for my actions."
Bachelor Nation met Johnson on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette. He then went on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise.
E! News has reached out to Johnson and to Mishler's attorney for comment.