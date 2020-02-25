Jazz Jennings is looking for a little help from her family. But it's not your typical request.
In the exclusive sneak peek of I Am Jazz, above, Jazz asks her brother, grandpa and dad to perform in her drag show. This isn't just any drag show, it's a charity event for her friend Noelle whose insurance company won't cover her gender confirmation procedure.
"I wanted to ask you three if you wanted to participate and perform in Jazz," Jazz asks her family while trying on wigs.
Her dad, Greg, has some reservations and asks, "So, it's not just getting dressed it's actually singing a song or lip syncing a song?"
But Grandpa Jack is ready.
"I look at Noelle as somebody who deserves the best and the first thing that goes through my mind is, ‘Why not?'" he says in a confessional.
"I am so proud of Grandpa Jack for stepping up and agreeing to do this drag show because I know that it's completely out of his comfort zone. I love Grandpa Jack so, so much," Jazz says in a confessional.
Despite Greg and Griffin's reservations, they still try on wigs and have a blast doing so. Will they come around to the drag performance? "Maybe they'll get into it and want to participate," Jazz says in the exclusive sneak peek. Maybe she shouldn't get her hopes up too high.
"It's just not my thing, just not dad's thing," Griffin says. "It's not either of our things."
Why won't they even consider? How are they so sure drag isn't "their thing"? That's what Grandpa Jack and Jazz want to know.
Click play on the video above to hear them try to explain their reasons for not wanting to perform in the charity show.
"I thought you guys would say, ‘Yeah, we want to step up to the plate and really step out of our comfort zone for you and Noelle,'" Jazz says.
I Am Jazz airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on TLC.