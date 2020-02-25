Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) is making a stand. In E! News' exclusive sneak peek of New Amsterdam's Tuesday, Feb. 25 episode, "Double Blind," Max is making bold changes to the hospital.
"This is one dose, one pill of the opioid oxycodone. The pharmacy asked me for a prescription and seeing as I was only looking for a visual aid, I didn't have one. So, I had to drag our chairwoman here to the dispensary where we each had to sign waivers affirming our education intent. But if I sold you this pill or even just gave it to you, it's a loss of medical license for me and actual jail time for her," Max explains to the one percent of the staff of doctors in the room.
Why is the percentage significant? "Yet you prescribe 79 percent of the opioids here. And given that we are hooking patients by the thousands on drugs that are a molecule away from black tar heroin, can anybody tell me why you shouldn't be arrested?" he asks.
Max means business. The doctors aren't on board with his thinking, so just wait until the sweeping changes he puts in place.
"Since you all prescribe 79 percent of our opioids, I am giving you one year to prescribe 79 percent less. And anyone who does not meet that mark, will be fired," he tells the doctors.
See? He means business.
"Double Blind" also features Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) going to great lengths to prove a point. Hey, these doctors are passionate!
New Amsterdam recently got a big renewal from NBC. It's sticking around for at least three more years through the 2022-2023 TV season. New Amsterdam joins Tuesday night buddy This Is Us with a mega renewal.
New Amsterdam airs Tuesdays, 10 p.m. on NBC.
