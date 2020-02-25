Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) is making a stand. In E! News' exclusive sneak peek of New Amsterdam's Tuesday, Feb. 25 episode, "Double Blind," Max is making bold changes to the hospital.

"This is one dose, one pill of the opioid oxycodone. The pharmacy asked me for a prescription and seeing as I was only looking for a visual aid, I didn't have one. So, I had to drag our chairwoman here to the dispensary where we each had to sign waivers affirming our education intent. But if I sold you this pill or even just gave it to you, it's a loss of medical license for me and actual jail time for her," Max explains to the one percent of the staff of doctors in the room.