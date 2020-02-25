Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Hilary Duff is taking a stand.
The Disney alum, who is mom to kids Luca, 7, and Banks, 1, is calling for laws to be changed after a "creepy" incident at her son's football game over the weekend. On Saturday, the Lizzie McGuire star took to her Instagram to share a video of her confronting a photographer who she said was taking pictures of kids at the game.
"Who are you here with?" Duff could be heard asking the man, who did not confirm his profession. "Do you know any people on the team? Can you stop taking pictures of the kids please?"
"It's legal," the man told Duff, who said that it's making her "feel really uncomfortable."
Revisiting the incident on Monday night, Duff told her followers she was having "more thoughts" on everything that happened.
"To be honest with you, I'm not even sure that I know the guy was 100 percent a paparazzi," Duff began her series of Instagram Story videos. "He could've just been a normal dude, I recognize most of the paparazzi that snap me daily and I've never seen him before."
Duff told her fans that, at first, she thought he might've been a family member of a kid on the opposing team. But then, Duff said, it felt "weird" to her that this man was "closer to our kids" than any of the parents that were watching the game and was "snapping away" for about 35 minutes.
That's when she went over to the other team to ask if they knew this man photographing the kids.
Instagram
"No one seemed to know him," Duff shared on her Instagram Story, adding that's when she decided to approach the man to ask if he knew someone at the game.
"It's really highly frustrating," the 32-year-old star said Monday. "I ended up calling the police, 'cause multiple parents felt uncomfortable with it. And the police were, you know, pretty dismissive of me, saying, 'What do you want us to do? You're at a public park.' Well yeah, I'm at a public park, I'm at a place where kids play and kids should be safe here."
"It's just extremely strange and inappropriate and creepy to have a man photographing our 7-year-old children and that to be completely legal," Duff told her followers. "Like, if a parent is asking for it to stop, the laws should be changed for you to not be able to photograph that person."
"If those kids are a subject of your 'photography' practice, over and over and over again for minutes or half hour, however long it was, and you ask someone to please stop that, you should have that right," Duff said. "And we really need to work on changing that law."