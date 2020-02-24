The Voice coaches might have their work cut out for them with their new coworker.

Nick Jonas joins this season as a coach for the first time alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton, and as Kelly pointed out when E!'s Will Marfuggi sat down with them, Nick is some serious competition right out of the gate.

"He's been working since he was so young that it's really the same amount of years as me, but it's just a different age bracket," she said. "You forget that he's been doing this since he was a boy, like a little boy. That's really helpful having any kind of experience, on many different stages...I was nervous about that, because he is actually quite a threat in that sense."

John and Blake, meanwhile, aren't even sure of his name, and are doing their best to ignore him. Joe Nas, maybe? Even the legendarily nice John Legend is suspicious of how nice Nick is.

"He's too nice. I don't trust it," John says. "I'm like, what's your angle?"