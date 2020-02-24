Another season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, another group of couples that make even the most naïve TV viewer say, "Sure, Jan," to their TVs.

The two-hour season four premiere of Before the 90 Days introduced just five out of the eight couples. In the Sunday, Feb. 23 episode, viewers met Big Ed, a 54-year-old photographer from San Diego; Avery, a 32-year-old dental assistant by day, cannabis food blogger by night; Geoffrey, a 41-year-old zaddy; Lisa, a 52-year-old hospice caregiver; and Yolanda, a 51-year-old from Las Vegas who is for sure being catfished.

Join us, as the journey begins.