Piers Morgan is once again picking a fight with Jameela Jamil.

In his latest controversial tweet, the British TV host is revealing that he and the late Caroline Flack once discussed Jameela in a private conversation. Piers claims he is sharing the direct messages "in the interests of balance," since the Good Place actress has been speaking out against against online harassment. "Here is a message Caroline Flack sent me last October after the same Jameela Jamil led an online pile-on against her regarding a new TV show she was doing."

In screenshots of Caroline's messages, she allegedly bemoaned, "I'm struggling with Jameela... The hate she aims at me."

Caroline's alleged statement about Jameela took place in October, when it was announced Flack would be the host of Channel 4's new show The Sujury, a reality series in which people must convince a jury that having plastic surgery would make them happier. At the time, Jameela compared the show to the dystopian Netflix series Black Mirror. "This is why I said it was like Black Mirror @carolineflack Because it's a VERY surreal concept that (perhaps unintentionally) will prey on people's insecurities," Jameel tweeted.