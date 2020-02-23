That series of things started years ago for the 39-year-old artist and entrepreneur.

Born in Rockford, Ill., he and his sister were raised in a middle-class household and attended a Catholic high school where the kids wore uniforms. Dad Nee managed a paint company and his mother, Eunice, a seamstress, taught him how to sew. Abloh played varsity soccer and deejayed on weekends. He graduated with a degree in civil engineering from University of Wisconsin-Madison and then earned a master's in architecture from Illinois Institute of Technology, concentrating on the work of Mies van der Rohe and Rem Koolhaas. His first foray into the fashion business was designing T-shirts.

"I was just, like, an average sort of suburban kid, born in 1980, into watching Michael Jordan or listening to Guns N' Roses or NWA, skateboarding and that whole aesthetic," Abloh told the Times in 2017. "That was my fashion upbringing."

It was through the rapper's favored Chicago printing shop that Abloh first crossed paths with Kanye West. "We're all the children of Kanye's trailblazing," Abloh told W in 2017. "This generation wouldn't have the freedom to cross genres had it not been for his passion to find more than what was delivered to him."

They became fast friends and, in 2009, they both interned at Fendi—where, West would later claim, he and Abloh came up with the idea for leather joggers that the Italian fashion house summarily dismissed. "Whether I'm at a dinner with Anna Wintour, or I'm at a listening session with Pusha, or me and Virgil are in Rome giving designs to Fendi over and over and getting our designs knocked down," West said on BBC Radio One in 2013. "We brought the leather jogging pants six years ago to Fendi, and they said, 'No.' How many motherf--kers you done seen with a jogging pant?"