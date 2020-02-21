Let's call this simply "The One With the Reunion." After months of rumors, the Friends reunion is officially happening.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry have signed on to participate in a taped unscripted reunion special for HBO Max, the new streaming home of Friends.

The special and all episodes will be available at launch time of HBO Max in May 2020. Ben Winston will direct the special and will executive produce along with Friends executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane. Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer will also executive produce the special. Emma Conway and James Longman are co-executive producers. The cast will tape the special on the show's original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California.