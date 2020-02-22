Saddle Up With Spring 2020's Western Wear Trend

by Carly Milne | Sat., 22 Feb. 2020 4:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Are you ready for spring fashion season? Here's a trend to get you started: western wear!
Don't worry, we're not going to saddle you with leather chaps and jangly spurs. We're thinking more along the lines of cute denim skirts with little country touches, stylish booties that nod to western inspirations, and blouses that boast high-fashion style with the addition of some serious rodeo chic. Go ahead and whoop with delight. We won't judge!
But make sure you rope in these styles before they sell out! We've rounded up a few of our faves down below to get you started. Rustle 'em into your wardrobe while you can!
This cotton vintagey mini dress is the perfect LBD for more casual outings, courtesy of its black denim construction. And when you pair it with some cowboy boots, that ruffle detailing takes on a more western feel.
Speaking of boots, why not make your outfit a blackout with this pair? Ariat are the real deal when it comes to western gear, so you know you're getting a high-quality leather boot that's built to last, with a classic setback heel and embroidered detailing.
Of course, you're going to need a jacket, and few things say western quite like a good leather one with fringe. Except this one is faux suede, so you get the same look and feel without the animal hide aspect. It also features a front-button closure and pockets to stash your stuff.
The classic western check shirt gets a stylish update, and from Wrangler, the brand known for cowboy fashion! The plaid pattern is embellished with embroidered details, featuring long sleeves with buttoned cuffs, and two flap-front pockets.
While we will always stan a good Canadian Tuxedo, sometimes you want a different take on the allover denim look. This long-sleeve denim bodycon dress should do the trick, with just a touch of elastane for the right amount of give.
You know what looks great with dresses? Booties. And if you're wearing a denim dress, these snake-embossed leather booties will give it the right western touch, with a leg-lengthening cut, chic pointed toe, and cutout details. Plus, they're super comfy.
Make it western, but give it some drama. This black and white blouse has all those cowboy details you love, like the white piping and stunning embroidery work, coupled with dramatic snap-buttoned cuffs, a snap-button front and slightly ballooned sleeves.
Go a little Hee Haw in this flouncy denim skirt, with an all-around ruffle to give it a little extra oomph. Then, take it the extra mile with some true cowboy boots and a gingham top.
Just because it's high fashion doesn't mean it's not western? And we do mean high, 'cause the heels on these suede fringe booties check in at over four inches. But they're pull-ons, so they'll be easy to take off if your feet hurt from line dancing.
Western wear can get a little blingy from time to time, so if that's your speed, we recommend this belt. Its base is faux leather, but it's embellished with crystal details and sports a really pretty engraved buckle.
This jacket is a little more on the cozy side, with a heavyweight poly/wool blend weave and sherpa collar. But it's a workhorse, with flap-front pockets at the breast and welt pockets at the hip, and a nice waist length to keep you warm.
Sometimes you want a no-fuss look, where you can just throw something on and head out the door. This tee is perfect for that mood, with a cute graphic homage to your inner cowgirl that will tell 'em all you're too wild to be tamed.
Western isn't all about denim and checks! It can be soft and flirty like this watercolor midi dress. A ruffled hem and puffed sleeves brings a more romantic silhouette, and offers easy wear-and-go with pull-on styling.
Of course we had to include a classic denim shirt, but of course it had to be fashionable! This one from Polo Ralph Lauren has the traditional scalloped yokes and spread collar you've come to expect, but it also features two snap-flap chest pockets
and long sleeves with three-snap cuffs with pearly metallic-rimmed snaps.
While you're readying your wardrobe for spring, shop for more seasonal denim trends and supplement your style with this chic and cheap five-star reviewed bell-sleeve dress on Amazon!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?