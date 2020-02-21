It's not easy being a working mom. Just ask Serena Williams.

The tennis star posted on her Instagram page on Friday a photo of herself with no makeup, sitting inside a parked vehicle and holding her and husband Alexis Ohanian's 2-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., aka Olympia, who is sleeping on her shoulder.

"I am not sure who took this picture but Working and being a mom is not easy," Williams wrote. "I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match."

"We keep going. I am so proud and inspired by the women who do it day in and day out," she continued. "I'm proud to be this baby's mama @olympiaohanian. #nofilter #nomakeup #nohairbursh lol #justme."

More than 343,000 people liked her post.

"Thank you for this! Feeling it extra hard today being a working mom," commented user @meganelizthompson.

"Thank your bringing some realness to this very superficial World we live in," wrote user @trollabundin_eri_eg.