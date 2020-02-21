Chris Harrison is adding another gig to his ever-growing hosting resume. The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise host will oversee ABC's Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda. ESPN's Sage Steele will co-host the special airing Wednesday, March 4.

Harrison and Steele will go live from the Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua when Wallenda attempts his latest stunt to become the first person to embark on an 1,800-foot-long highwire walk over the famous volcano.

"Nik Wallenda and his family are legendary. I'm extremely honored and also a little nervous to watch this death-defying walk over a live volcano," Harrison said in a statement to E! News. "I'm proud to bring this live event to the world along with my friend and co-host Sage Steele."