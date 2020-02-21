Joe Jonas' birthday tribute to Sophie Turner will make you feel like you've been hit by a love bug.

On Friday, the Game of Thrones alum turned 24 years old, so in honor of her special day, her famed Jonas Brothershusband took to social media with an ultra sweet message for the birthday girl.

"Happy Birthday to the love of my life," he captioned a beautiful portrait of Turner. "Life is better with you."

And, life is getting even sweeter for the newlyweds, who tied the knot initially in a Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019 and then headed down the aisle again in France the following month.

Now, there's a baby on the way for the couple as the actress is pregnant with their first child.

While the pair have not yet announced the baby news themselves, multiple sources confirmed to E! News that the actress is expecting.