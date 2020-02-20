Did Grey's Anatomy Just Break Meredith and DeLuca Up for Good?

Grey's Anatomy certainly seems to be having a good time destroying every relationship in its path.

Not a single couple's going strong after tonight's episode, which crushed Meredith and DeLuca in a way it feels hard to recover from, and further pulled Amelia and Link apart. Plus, the Alex Karev mystery just keeps deepening in a heartbreaking sort of way, and it's hard to watch this show at this moment without feeling an incredible sense of sadness.

While Jo is out here tearfully calling her absent husband (who is, as we know, never going to return), the biggest break of the night was Meredith and DeLuca. DeLuca had stopped sleeping and eating in his desperation to figure out what's wrong with Suzanne (Sarah Rafferty), a patient who was dying of a mysterious illness.

Karina then reminded Meredith that it was the same kind of behavior exhibited by their father and could even explain how he went after a complicated relationship with his boss, and so Meredith took him off the case. Even Dr. Riley was about to quit, until DeLuca noticed something about Suzanne's bone marrow that led them to diagnosing her with an extremely rare disease.