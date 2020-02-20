The 2020 presidential elections are well underway and while most would expect President Donald Trump to be leveling attacks at Democratic front-runners Bernie Sanders or Pete Buttigieg, he's actually going after another big name: Brad Pitt.

Yes, that's correct. The President of the United States took time out of his campaign stop in Colorado Springs to admonish the Oscar-winning actor for being, what he called, a "little wiseguy," according to multiple reports. Moreover, the President revealed he was "never a big fan" of the actor, who's starred in critically acclaimed films like The Big Short, Inglorious Bastards and more.

While the president didn't explain his reasoning for bringing up the actor, who essentially has nothing to do with foreign or domestic policy, especially as it pertains to Colorado, people believe Trump made the dig because Pitt made one or two jokes at the President's expense throughout the award season. In one particular acceptance speech at the 2020 Oscars, Brad quipped, "They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week."