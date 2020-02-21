If Married At First Sight and Love Island had a baby, it'd look a lot like Love Is Blind, our latest Netflix obsession.

The three-week event series kicked off last week, with the streaming giant dropping the first five episodes of the reality TV dating experiment that puts the age-old question to the test (and the question host Vanessa Lachey loves to rhetorically ask): Is love really blind? Yes, Love Is Blind, which hails from the same production company behind Married At First Sight, Seven Year Switch and many of your other guilty pleasure series, asked singles in Atlanta to sign up for the ultimate relationship experiment, seeing if they could get engaged to someone before ever seeing what they look like.

And guess what? Six couples did just that by the end of the first portion of the experiment, with the engaged couples heading off to enjoy a romantic vacation in Mexico to celebrate their impending weddings in just four weeks.