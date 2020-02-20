Inside Kourtney Kardashian's Dreamy California Weekend With Her Kids

by Jess Cohen | Thu., 20 Feb. 2020 11:02 AM

Kourtney Kardashian

California dreaming!

Kourtney Kardashian escaped up the coast for the weekend with her and Scott Disick's three kids, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick. After the family trip, Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share photos from their mini getaway to Montecito, Calif., which is located just a few hours north of Los Angeles. In the series of sweet snaps on social media, Kourtney and her kids can be seen enjoying their time at the beach as well as by the pool.

It appears that Kourtney was also joined by her friends Chad Veach and Julia Veach, as well as their kids, on the weekend adventure. In one photo, the trio can be seen striking a pose in a pink car.

"California weekend," the Poosh founder captioned the dreamy Instagram photos.

While on their weekend getaway, the group also enjoyed some s'mores while sitting by a fire pit.

Kourtney Kardashian's Family Getaway

In another cute photo, Kourtney can be seen with her toes in sand as she enjoys her time in front of the ocean water.

You can check out all of the gorgeous pics from Kourtney's beach adventure in the gallery below!

Kourtney Kardashian

Want a Ride?

Kourtney and her pals had some fun in this pink car during their weekend getaway.

Kourtney Kardashian

Strike a Pose

The E! star shared this sweet snap of her youngest son, Reign, resting on a chair.

Kourtney Kardashian

Beautiful View

Talk about a gorgeous day!

Kourtney Kardashian

Beach Time

Kourtney, donning a red hat, sunglasses and sweatpants, struck a pose on the beach.

Kourtney Kardashian

Sweet P

Kourtney's daughter can be seen sticking her tongue out in this adorable shot. We're loving her "Cardi P" necklace!

Kourtney Kardashian

Gorgeous Sunset

Kourtney captured this beautiful shot of the Santa Barbara sunset.

Kourtney Kardashian

S'mores

The group enjoyed some delicious treats while sitting by the fire.

