And in the end (which was also the name of the episode), this is how the Criminal Minds cast said farewell.
After 15 seasons, the CBS procedural ended its run, and to mark the occasion the ensemble cast took to Instagram.
In an emotional but simple post, Matthew Gray Gubler said goodbye to the series he's called home for the last 15 years. "I've carried these 3 props with me almost every day for the last 15 years," he wrote with the above photo. "After tonight I'll just carry them in my heart where I will forever keep memories of the best crew, the best cast, and the best fands (fans/friends) a fictional crimefighter could ever have."
At the time of the series finale, the cast included AJ Cook, Aisha Tyler, Paget Brewster, Kirsten Vangsness, Joe Mantegna, Adam Rodriguez and Daniel Henney.
In her Instagram farewell, Tyler thanked the unseen crew behind the scenes.
"This photo says it all. What an incredible ride with seven of the most caring, hardworking, talented people I have ever had the good fortune of working with. And a stellar team that toiled behind the scenes to make every inch of @crimmindscbs extraordinary. Thanks to everyone who touched the show and showed me kindness along the way, to Erica Messer and Breen Frazier and that fateful first day where they pitched me a six-episode arc that turned into five exceptional seasons. Wheels up, friends. #wheelsup," she wrote.
Rodriguez's post was a little more on the simple side.
Final episode of @crimmindscbs tonight. Thank you all for being there to watch us. We Loved being there for you!
And Brewster's farewell post was even simpler.
Mantegna thanked the fans.
Tonight is the series finale of Criminal Minds! A toast to the fans who made it all possible. 🥂 @crimmindscbs
Henney shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos.
Will miss this cast and crew dearly. 1st pic was my last day on set...and I threw in a few more of my favorites as well. Thank you to all the fans for all of your amazing love. The series finale airs tonight on @cbstv ...Thanks for an unforgettable ride. @crimmindscbs @joemantegna @ajcook @adamrodriguez @kirstenvangsness @aishatyler @pagetpagetgram @gublergram @kellyfrye
As did Cook.
Holy smokes I am so grateful for these moments. This show and these people have helped shape who I am today. Beyond grateful. Wednesday night will be one hell of a farewell. You don’t want to miss it. #criminalminds #cbs #family #farewell
While Vangsness shared behind-the-scenes photos and a video from the series finale.
Filming what you will see tonight on @crimmindscbs #andintheend
Here's to you, Criminal Minds!
