Watch Billie Eilish Surprise An Emotional Superfan—and Try Not to Cry

Your ocean eyes are about to fill up with water.

During Thursday's Capital Breakfast radio show, Billie Eilish teamed up with host Roman Kemp to help surprise a well-deserving superfan. At just 16, Marissa not only serves as a caregiver for her diabetic mom, but also for her brother, who battles severe learning disabilities. And together, Billie and Roman decided this teen needs a little something special from her favorite artist.

Sitting down with just Roman, Marissa opened up about her roller coaster life, explaining how she tries to do it all. "Balancing out home life as a young carer, school life with GCSEs, social life with my friends who aren't going through the same thing I am…" she began. "I have lovely friends but they don't understand. They're not young carers, so they're not in my position. They can't relate to me but they will always be there to support me if I'm down. But they're never really going to know what it's like to be in my shoes."