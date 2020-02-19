The Masked Singer Unmasks the Elephant

Who knew Tony Hawk could sing?

The pro skateboarder was revealed to have been masquerading as the Elephant on The Masked Singer for this one episode, as tonight was the debut of Group B—six new masked singers hoping to make it to the next round of competition.

The panel got relatively close to guessing Hawk but not close enough, so his reveal was an actual surprise.

"I had one more song in me, but I didn't want to go much further, so thank you for releasing me," Hawk said when the mask was off.

He explained that his song choice of "Friday I'm in Love" by The Cure was for his wife, because they chose a Cure song for their wedding song. The clue that tripped up the panel the most was that he paraded through the White House, and Hawk reminded us that he skated through the White House for a Father's Day event in 2010.