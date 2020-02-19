Here's What's Coming to Netflix in March 2020

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., 19 Feb. 2020 3:41 PM
It's going to be March madness alright!
Get ready to sit back and enjoy some downtime next month, because Netflix just announced its upcoming lineup of content. That's right, the streaming service recently announced the many television shows, documentaries and movies hitting its site.
And luckily, there's a blend of both classics and new-new in the pipeline.
If thrillers, rom-coms or a mix of both are your jam, Netflix has you covered. Movies like Haywire, There Will Be Blood, He's Just Not That Into You, Sleepover and Always a Bridesmaid will join the lineup next month.
In a nostalgic mood? The streaming service has something for you, too. Get ready to watch Richie Rich, Looney Tunes: Back in Action, Hook and Tootsie on repeat. Of course, there will be plenty of shows to binge, including On My Block, Elite, Altered Carbon: Resleeved, Ozark and more.
So mark your calendars and cancel your plans, because next month's drop is good.
Check out the complete lineup of TV and movies hitting Netflix next month!
SERIES
Coming March 1
Go! Go! Cory Carson—Season 2
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman—Season 3
Coming March 5
Castlevania—Season 3
Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors
Coming March 6
The Protector—Season 3
Ugly Delicious—Season 2
Coming March 10
Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal
Coming March 11
The Circle Brazil
Dirty Money—Season 2
On My Block—Season 3
Coming March 12
Hospital Playlist
Coming March 13
100 Humans
BEASTARS
Bloodride
Elite—Season 3
Kingdom—Season 2
The Valhalla Murders
Coming March 16
The Boss Baby: Back in Business—Season 3
Search Party
Coming March 17
All American—Season 2
Black Lightning—Season 3
Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom
Coming March 19
Altered Carbon: Resleeved
Feel Good
Coming March 20
Archibald's Next Big Thing—Season 2
Dino Girl Gauko—Season 2
Greenhouse Academy—Season 4
The Letter for the King
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
Tiger King
Coming March 23
Sol Levante
Coming March 25
YooHoo to the Rescue—Season 3
Coming March 26
7SEEDS: Part 2
Unorthodox
Coming March 27
Car Masters: Rust to Riches—Season 2
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon
Il processo
Ozark—Season 3
True: Wuzzle Wegg Day
FILM
Coming March 1
Always a Bridesmaid
Beyond the Mat
Cop Out
Corpse Bride
Donnie Brasco
Freedom Writers
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
GoodFellas
Haywire
He's Just Not That Into You
Hook
Hugo
Kung Fu Panda 2
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Life as We Know It
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Outbreak
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction
Richie Rich
Semi-Pro
Sleepover
Space Jam
The Gift
The Interview
The Shawshank Redemption
There Will Be Blood
Tootsie
Valentine's Day
ZZ Top: That Little Ol' Band from Texas
Coming March 3
Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis
Coming March 4
Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything
Coming March 6
Guilty
I am Jonas
Spenser Confidential
Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City
Coming March 8
Sitara: Let Girls Dream
Coming March 10
Marc Maron: End Times Fun
Coming March 11
Last Ferry
Summer Night
Coming March 13
Go Karts
Lost Girls
Women of the Night
Coming March 15
Aftermath
Coming March 16
Silver Linings Playbook
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
The Young Messiah
Coming March 17
Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy
Coming March 18
Lu Over the Wall
Coming March 20
A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story
Buddi
Maska
The Platform
Ultras
Coming March 25
Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution
Curtiz
The Occupant (Hogar)
Signs
Coming March 26
Blood Father
Coming March 27
The Decline
Killing Them Softly
There's Something in the Water
Uncorked
So get your popcorn and cozy clothes ready for all the goodness that's about to hit Netflix next month!
