Krystal Nielson is setting the record straight on her "conscious separation" from Chris Randone.

The Bachelor in Paradise alumna explained the decision in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Nielson started off by thanking her followers for the support she's received as she and Randone "navigate this new chapter."

"We FaceTimed last night and were talking about how surreal the past couple years have been. And how LUCKY we are to have found one another," Nielson wrote. "We knew that taking a 'conscious separation' would be difficult to explain to all of our supporters, friends and fans.. and we knew of the potential tabloid frenzy that would incur... but we care so deeply about one another that we were willing to take the risk, as WE feel that this is the right move for US."

The health and fitness coach admitted the celebs "weren't planning on saying anything" until they had "actually processed what this new 'chapter' actually IS." But after "media outlets started reaching out to friends, family and other cast members with crazy rumors," the duo felt the need to make a statement.

"Were we ready? No. Did we feel pressure? Absolutely," Nielson continued. "Does it hurt to hear and read comments and judgments? Deeply. But we are choosing love and compassion over anger and fear."