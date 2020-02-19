It was a blast from the past for the Pearson family on This Is Us. To celebrate the time capsule discovered in "The Cabin," series star Mandy Moore released her own version going back to where it all started: Her audition to play Rebecca Pearson.

"I think I was one of the first people that they read," Moore said in her video posted to Twitter.

The video, which you can see below, features Moore's taped audition to play the Pearson family matriarch on This Is Us.

"The feedback was, ‘They really liked you, but now they're going to go and read a bunch of women in New York and across the country and we'll hopefully hear back in a couple of weeks once they've done,'" Moore revealed.