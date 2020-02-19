Fans and artists are mourning the death of Pop Smoke.

The rapper, otherwise known as Bashar Jackson, was shot and killed at the age of 20 on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Rolling Stone.

According to the LAPD, police responded to a call that came in at 4:29 a.m. regarding an unknown number of suspects entering a residence in Hollywood Hills, Calif. and shooting a man in his 20s. The victim was later transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

While the police did not release any names to E! News, several outlets identified Pop Smoke as the victim.

TMZ, which broke the news, reported the incident took place at a property owned by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Edwin Arroyave and Teddi Mellencamp. Mellencamp seemingly addressed the report in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"Early this am we were informed by a 3rd party leasing and management company overseeing a rental home we own in Los Angeles that a shooting had taken place at the property," she wrote on the social network. "Foremost, we would like to extend our prayers and condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic loss of life. We aren't aware of any of the details beyond what we've been told or seen reported on the news and at this time we would like to refrain from commenting further as we wish for the focus to remain on the law enforcement officers who are diligently doing their jobs."