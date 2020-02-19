Millie Bobby Brown Reflects on Media Scrutiny, "Sexualization and Unnecessary Insults" on 16th Birthday

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., 19 Feb. 2020 8:38 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Millie Bobby Brown, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Sweet 16! Millie Bobby Brown is celebrating a milestone birthday today.

That's right, today marks the Stranger Things star's 16h birthday. In honor of the special day, Millie has taken to Instagram to share a message about kindness with her fans. In her post, Millie noted that the last few years in the public eye haven't been easy for her.

"ya girls 16 :) 16 has felt like a long time coming," the Netflix actress began her post. "i feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next. our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed."

"the last few years haven't been easy, I'll admit that. there are moments i get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me," Millie told her followers. "but not ever will i be defeated. ill continue doing what i love and spreading the message in order to make change."

Photos

16 Facts About Millie Bobby Brown

Along with her message, Millie also shared a video with her fans, featuring negative headlines about her over the years, as well as home videos.

"let's focus on what needs changing and I hope this video informs you on the things that go on behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights," she told her followers. "dont worry I'll always find a way to smile ;) leggo 16."

The video is set to Justin Bieber's new song, "Changes."

In the comments of the post, many fellow stars are sending Millie love on her special day.

"happy bday millie this year is gonna be your year. AGAIN," co-star Noah Schnapp wrote. "here's to 16 years old!"

Supermodel Bella Hadid also commented, "I love you Millie, happy birthday baby girl."

In another supportive comment, actress Yara Shahidi told Millie she's joining her on this journey for change.

"Sending all the love to you and join you as a change maker and giver of kindness," she wrote.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Millie Bobby Brown , Birthdays , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities , Instagram
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.