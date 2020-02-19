10 Surprising Secrets About Shutter Island

"We gotta get off this rock, Chuck."

It's been a decade since Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio first took us to Shutter Island, their mind-bending adaptation of Dennis Lehane's 2003 novel of the same name that marked the director and his leading man's fourth collaboration in their storied history together.

The film, which brought to life rather perfectly the story that Lehane wrote to pay homage to Gothic settings, B movies and pulp, starred DiCaprio as U.S. Marshal Edward "Teddy" Daniels, sent to a psychiatric hospital on Shutter Island in Boston Harbor alongside new partner Chuck Aule (Mark Ruffalo) to investigate the Ashecliffe Hospital for the criminally insane after one of the patients goes missing. Along the way, they encounter shifty doctors, patients with alarming messages, one hell of a conspiracy and an even bigger twist ending. Let's just say there's a reason the title is an anagram for "Truth and Lies" and "Truths / Denials."