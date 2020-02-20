As the saying goes, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.
There's no question that Cindy Crawford has been a true star in the model and fashion world for decades. Her fabulous photo shoots for magazines and jaw-dropping styles on the runway have made her an international celebrity. And as many know by now, her daughter Kaia Gerber is following in her footsteps.
In recent weeks, the 18-year-old has walked in shows at New York Fashion Week, London Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week. And yet she still has time to attend charity events and attend basketball games with her dad Randee Gerber.
"It was a good thing that she couldn't work on the runway until she was 16. There are laws about that. After that I couldn't really hold her back," Cindy previously shared with PorterEdit. "You hope that all of the advice and guidance and role modeling that you did sticks. That's the stage of parenting when you think, 'OK, hope you can fly!'"
And boy, has this mother-daughter duo flown!
Whether supporting world-famous designers at Fashion Week or simply running errands closer to home in Malibu, these two fashion stars continue to keep fans talking with their impeccable style and twinning moments.
As Fashion Week continues, take a look at just some of their epic matching moments in our gallery below.
Twinning at Charity Event
The two turn heads at the A Sense Of Home charity gala in Beverly Hills on Nov. 1, 2019.
LA (Leather) Ladies
Cindy Crawford went for a stroll with her daughter Kaia Gerber to kick off the new year and their duel jeans and leather jacket ensembles were so stylish.
Statement Style
The mother-daughter duo look identical whether they're dressed down or glammed up as they were in these statement looks (with the perfect leg pop) in December 2018.
Colorful Cuties
The supermodels both showed off their fun and flirty style in complimentary colors for Mother's Day.
Fitted & Fabulous
In April 2017, the duo attended a fashion award event and proved they both can rock fitted frocks that show off their similar fit silhouettes.
Makeup Free
How pretty are these two women? It's insane how gorgeous they are.
Silver Silhouettes
Clearly their model status isn't all these two have in common...they both have legs for days and a love for shimmer frocks.
Printed Pretties
These might be very different dresses, but both have red hues and pretty prints that show a similarity in style and taste between the Gerber ladies.
Got it From My Mamma
It's in their genes, duh.
Walk It Out
Jackets? Check. Boots? Check. Sunglasses? Check. Gorgeous wavy locks? Check. Perfect model walk? Check!
Gerber Gals
Seriously, these two are more like sisters, right?
Rocker Ghouls
In 2016, the mother-daughter pair dressed up as rockers for Halloween and we're having a hard time telling them apart.
Ladies in Black
Gerber looks like the spitting image of her mother in this black sleek dress.
Spa Sisters
We know they are wearing matching robes, but even if they weren't they'd still look like twins.
Mini Me
What's better than a jumpsuit? Wearing matching jumpsuits while relaxing with your BFF, obviously.
Date Night Duds
Gerber and Crawford both opt for leather jackets when in NYC and we love their style.
Puppy Pals
OK, maybe it's the fact that they are holding the same kind of dog in this picture, but we see a lot of similar traits in this pic.
Blue Jean Babies
Long locks, big sunnies and blue jeans are a staple when traveling in the Gerber house.
Mirror Images
Mirror, mirror on the wall...
Opposite But the Same
Who says you have to wear the same colors to match? In 2015, Gerber rocked a black leather jacket and top with blue jeans, while her mom donned a white leather jacket and top and dark wash jeans that were both different, but the same.
Shopping Twins
Neutrals and boots are the go-to wardrobe choices for models...especially mother-daughter models.
Fun Prints
Even back in 2014 it was clear that Gerber was already taking after her mom with her choice of a prominent print resembling the printed-dress her mom donned at this event.