It's time to take a walk down memory lane—or should we say, runway?

Over 20-years have passed since the turn of the century and as time progresses it seems the fashion industry has become bigger, grander and more star-studded than ever. Nowadays fashion week is not just one week, but rather an entire month, which means some celebrities hop from continent to continent on a mission to see the most talked-about runway shows.

Not to say there weren't big events in the early 2000s. Even at that time, actresses and big names, like Scarlett Johansson and Sarah Jessica Parker, were making fabulous appearances at the shows for their favorite designers. Those photos, however, wouldn't be seen till magazines published them, whereas nowadays there's the luxury of seeing these pics in real time—all thanks to social media. 

Luckily, photos from even 20-years-ago are available on the internet, thus providing the ultimate fill of nostalgia.

 

To see what stars wore to Fashion Week 20-years-ago check out the gallery below!

Adriana Lima, Fashion Week 2000

Fernanda Calfat/WireImage

Adriana Lima

Before she was a Victoria's Secret Angel, the model walked the runways in Sao Paulo.

Lisa Ling, Fashion Week 2000

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Lisa Ling

For context, the journalist donned the funky dress for an event held by Polaroid and Todd Oldham. 

Eve, Fashion Week 2000

Evan Agostini/Liaison

Eve

Fur coat for the win. 

Scarlett Johansson, Fashion Week 2000

Evan Agostini/Liaison

Scarlett Johansson

The actress found herself in Good Company while at the BCBG Max Azria Fall 2000 show.

Kim Cattrall, Fashion Week 2000

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Kim Cattrall

Is it even New York Fashion Week if at least one Sex and the City member doesn't attend?

Gwen Stefani, Fashion Week 2000

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Gwen Stefani

There's "No Doubt" everyone invited the singer to their runway shows. 

Victoria Beckham, Fashion Week 2000

Stefan Rousseau - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Victoria Beckham

The designer added a bit of spice to Maria Grachvogel's runway show.

Kathie Lee Gifford, Frank Gifford, Fashion Week 2000

George DeSota/Liaison Agency

Kathie Lee & Frank Gifford

The TV personality and her late husband attended the 7th on Sixth fashion show. 

Isla Fisher, Fashion Week 2000

William Conran - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Isla Fisher

It's no wonder they chose this fashion week attendee for the lead role in Confessions of a Shopaholic.

Gisele Bundchen, Fashion Week 2000

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen

At the Paris Fashion Week, the Brazilian model strut her stuff on the Celine runway.

Vanilla Ice, Fashion Week 2000

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Vanilla Ice

He may not have been dressed in designer gear, but the rapper looked icy cool. 

Jared Leto, Fashion Week 2000

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Jared Leto

This photo is further evidence Jared Leto doesn't age.

Jaime King, Fashion Week 2000

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Jaime King

While flowers and leather aren't typically a good pairing, Jaime made it work.

Star Jones, Fashion Week 2000

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Star Jones

This Star shined brightly at the New York Fashion Week.

