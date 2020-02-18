2020 Brit Awards Winners: The Complete List

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., 18 Feb. 2020 12:40 PM

Lizzo, The BRIT Awards 2020

The 2020 Brit Awards are back with Jack Whitehall hosting for the second year in a row.

As expected, the comedian is bringing happiness and cheer to an event that's shadowed by the death of Love Island's former hostCaroline Flack. As he started off the night, Whitehall honored the TV personality. "Over the weekend, we learned the awful news that a member of the Brits family, our friend, Caroline Flack tragically passed away," he shared. "She was a kind and vibrant person with an infectious sense of fun.  She will be sorely missed. I'm sure I speak for everyone here when I say our thoughts are with her friends and family."

After his tribute, Lewis Capaldi took to the stage to sing his hit song "Someone You Loved." 

While Flack's death cast a somber energy over the audience, the award show regained it's upbeat tone when the awards began to be announced. To learn which artists went home winners, see the full list below!

Male Solo Artist

Dave
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Michael Kiwanuka
WINNER: Stormzy

Female Solo Artist 

Charli XCX
FKA Twigs
Freya Ridings
WINNER: Mabel
Mahalia

Best Group

Bastille
Bring Me The Horizon
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Foals

Lewis Capaldi, The BRIT Awards 2020

Song of the Year

AJ Tracey, "Ladbroke Grove"
Calvin Harris & Rag'n'Bone Man, "Giant"
Dave feat. Burna Boy, "Location"
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, "I Don't Care"
Lewis Capaldi, "Someone You Loved"
Mabel, "Don't Call Me Up"
Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus, "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"
Sam Smith & Normani, "Dancing With A Stranger"
Stormzy, "Vossi Bop"
Tom Walker, "Just You and I"

Mastercard Album of the Year

Dave, Psychodrama
Harry Styles, Fine Line
Lewis Capaldi, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent
Michael Kiwanuka, Kiwanuka
Stormzy, Heavy Is The Head

Best New Artist

Aitch
Dave
WINNER: Lewis Capaldi
Mabel
Sam Fender

Mabel, The BRIT Awards 2020

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
Tyler the Creator

