Stacey Bendet and Steve Madden's feud is making headlines once again.

On Monday, the Alice + Olivia CEO and creative director posted a video of a heated exchange with the footwear brand founder on Instagram. The post has since been deleted.

According to People, citing the since-deleted caption, the 41-year-old designer accused the 62-year-old shoe guru of launching a "verbal assault" against her in a hotel lobby. The alleged incident reportedly took place after she accused him of copying her StaceFace designs.

"I gently reminded him he copied all of my StaceFace designs," she wrote via Instagram Stories alongside footage of the incident. "Hey this is @SteveMadden tell me to f--k myself in front of my kids."

In a copy of the video shared by TMZ, Madden can be heard saying, "Honey, if you're going to be rude, you can go f--k yourself." Bendet then alleged Madden previously told her if she wasn't copying people then she wasn't doing a good job.

"You can go f--k yourself if you're going to be rude to me, OK?" he repeated. "You copy people all the time."

Bendet then shot down this copying claim.

"No I don't. No, I have a trademarked branded Stace," she said.

Madden also claimed "we didn't copy" the design and that "we were making faces way before you."