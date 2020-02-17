Three women remain on The Bachelor, but only two really make any sense. Or maybe just one.

Pilot Pete went to visit each of his final four girlfriends' hometowns tonight, and it was a real mixed bag of stern southern dads, sisters who could be future Bachelor contestants, and more of that Victoria F. drama we've all just been loving so much. In fact, Peter didn't even end up making it past the front yard of her parents' house in Virginia Beach.

After they had a lovely date together with one of those fake private concerts, during which they stood on a platform and danced to [insert random country act here] while surrounded by her friends, a girl with a blurry face and a jean jacket ran after Peter as he was leaving.

He addressed her as Merissa and for a second, they reminisced about that time they dated in 2012. She then revealed that until recently, she was good friends with Victoria F., and was here to warn Peter that he deserved better than a girl like Victoria. Merissa said Victoria had broken up multiple relationships and was just not a great person.