Ed Sheeran puts lots of love and emotion in his music, but there's one topic he isn't thinking out loud about: marriage.

Because for months following his December 2017 engagement to Cherry Seaborn ("Got myself a fiancée just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx," he captioned the photo of him kissing her on the cheek"), each time the subject arose he'd bat it down faster than a bad melody.

"I'm not married," he insisted on the carpet at the 2018 BRIT Awards, explaining the silver clay band on his left hand was a betrothal token crafted by Seaborn: "I never saw why men didn't wear engagement rings. It's the same commitment either way."

He was downright obtuse when asked to share a date during an August 2018 Instagram Q&A session ("Maybe it's already happened,") and asked to spill any details during an interview with Access Hollywood that same month, he declined, explaining, "I never do anything too public."