Justin Bieber loves being married.

In a teaser from his upcoming interview with Apple Music's Beats 1, which debuts on February 15, the "Yummy" singer opened up about his marriage to Hailey Bieber and couldn't help but gush over his bride.

"I'm freaking married now," he told host Zane Lowe. "I got the best wife in the world. She supports me through so much. I'm really honored to be her husband."

In fact, he revealed that his new album Changes is a love letter to the model, noting that their time together as newlyweds served as his inspiration for the highly-anticipated record. "I want to continue to write about what it looks like to be…This is an album I wrote in the first year of our marriage, so it's so fresh," Bieber continued. "There's so much more to learn about commitment, and building trust, and foundation."

He added, "I'm looking forward to continuing to build and make music that's going to reflect that."