Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have made their romance Instagram official.

On Friday, the model confirmed that their on-again-off-again relationship is back on with a sweet Valentine's Day tribute to honor the former boybander. Taking place on her @gisposible account, where Gigi shows off her love of photography with her disposable camera, the 24-year-old shared a snapshot of Zayn from one of their previous adventures.

"HEY VALENTINE," she captioned the picture. "Z on the farm. December 2019."

Last month, a source confirmed to E! News that the fan-favorite couple had reconciled following their January 2019 split. To ring in the "PILLOWTALK" singer's 27th birthday, Gigi threw Zayn a special dinner at Il Buco in NYC. Also on hand to celebrate the occasion was Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid and her siblings Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid, who was joined by his girlfriend singer Dua Lipa.

"Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December," the insider told E! News. "Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance."