Dakota Johnsonand Chris Martin are about to make you cry, cry, cry.

The 50 Shades of Grey alum donned her director's hat for Coldplay's "Cry, Cry, Cry" music video, which debuted Friday. The actress co-directed her boyfriend's romantic music video with Cory Bailey. The dance-heavy production was choreographed by Celia Rowlson-Hall, and its Valentine's Day arrival couldn't be more aptly timed.

Martin and the rest of the Coldplay crew serve as the band at a dance in the video as a couple saunters their way through life together. The pair starts out as hopeful, gleeful teenagers sharing a romantic night before evolving into adults. By the end of the video, they've evolved into a heartwarming elderly couple who continue to dance together.

The story is all about the couple working through life's obstacles side-by-side and holding each other when they cry. Yes, it will get you in your feels. No, you are not ready. And the fact that Martin and Johnson worked on this together makes it all the more swoon-worthy.