Love is in the air, ladies and gentlemen!
Valentine's Day is officially here meaning couples across the country are pulling out all the steps to make sure today is extra romantic. Whether it's a fabulous gift, delicious dinner or lavish weekend getaway, February 14 is all about celebrating love of yourself and for others.
When it comes to Hollywood's biggest stars, they are celebrating in a wide variety of ways.
For some, heartfelt Instagram posts have our hearts a flutter. Others are executing date nights we could only dream of. And for a few, it's all about showering their kids with a few hugs, kisses and tasty treats. Oh yes, it's a big day for chocolate.
But no matter your budget or relationship status, today is the perfect day to give thanks to the people you love. And who knows: Maybe cupid will strike its arrow when you least expect it.
Without further ado, take a look at our gallery below and see how Hollywood is ringing in the most romantic day of the year.
Switching things up, the longtime loves ring in Valentine's Day with a fun-filled trip to Dolly Parton's Dollywood in Tennessee.
To make Valentine's Day extra special for his children Luna, 3, and Miles, 20 months, The Voice judge surprises the adorable tots with some heart-shaped pancakes.
The dad of five puts his love for the Fixer Upper star on full display with an epic present. "Jo loves love notes!" the HGTV star wrote on Instagram.
The newlywed Lizzie McGuire star celebrates a day early so she could spend some quality time with her hubby before he hit the road with his band Winnetka Bowling League.
For his part, the Big Brother star and his boyfriend Hale Leon hosts a game date to celebrate the holiday of romance together.
The Morning Show star and her husband Jim Toth keep their Valentine's Day low-key with a trip to the farmers' market.
The "Tin Man" singer soaks up the sun with her husband Brendan Mcloughlin to kick off their romantic celebrations.
February 14 also marks the debut of the country singer's self-titled sophomore album, which she gushed ray was "the heartbeat" of.
For her first Valentine's Day with Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott, it looks like the New Girl alum received some gorgeous flowers.
Feeling the love, the fashion designer treats her little girl Harper, 8, to a Valentine's Day-inspired breakfast.
The country singer has a cozy Valentine's Day at home with her husband Mike Caussin and their little love bugs Jolie, 4, and Jace, 15 months.
Taking to Instagram, the Pretty Little Liars alum and the model used the romantic holiday to show their support for Stand Up To Cancer's #KissCancerGoodbye Campaign. "A kiss with a cause," Benson wrote. "This Valentine's Day when you share a photo of you and a loved one— a significant other, a friend, a pet—you can also raise awareness and help create a future with more survivors thanks to @su2c #KissCancerGoodbye campaign."
Pop culture fans are treated to a Parks and Recreation reunion this Galentine's Day!
"Skipping the crazy Valentine's Day restaurant rush by having a little celebration last night with my love," the Vanderpump Rules star shared on Instagram.
"We're GALENTINING real early #HappyGalentinesDay," the actress shared on Instagram while raising a glass of her very own King St. Vodka.
It's V-Day! The E! reality TV star hits up her pal Stassie Karanikolaou's Valentine's Day bash.
"Is there ever enough roses...really?" the actress gushed on Instagram.
"Family Valentines Day!!!! I love this tradition but we had to do it a little early this year!" the former Real Housewives of Orange County star shared on Instagram. "Hear all about it on #heatherdubrowsworld podcast!"
How's this for a thoughtful gift?! The actress gifts fiancé Adam Devine with a beer bouquet made up of 12 cans of Miller Lite.
The Vanderpump Rules star enjoys Skybar's new s'mores dish in Victoria's Secret pajamas while celebrating Galaentine's Day at Mondrian LA.
The Bachelor star is swapping roses for Dunkin' donuts this Valentine's Day.
The Bachelorette star celebrates Galentine's Day and new connections at Mars Wrigley's Sweet ReTREAT featuring Bumble.
Miss USA 2019 joins Miss Universe 2019 in celebrating Valentines Day at Planet Hollywood Times Square.
"Will you be my valentine?" the Bachelor in Paradise star shared on Instagram while posing with Taylor Blake. "#thethingaboutharry out this Saturday on @freeform."
