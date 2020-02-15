Don't worry, we didn't forget about any of them.

It's been 35 years since a brain, an athlete, a basket case, a princess and a criminal reported for detention at Shermer High in the Chicago suburbs, sacrificing a whole Saturday of their young lives and forming, in the process, The Breakfast Club.

The five principal stars of the classic dramedy, written and directed by John Hughes, all ended up as part of "the Brat Pack," a term first prominently used in a 1985 cover story in New York magazine to describe some hot young (male) things who both worked and partied together.

Though the story referenced more than a few male actors breaking out at the time, and considered the first "Brat Pack" films to be 1981's Taps (featuring newcomers Sean Penn and Tom Cruise) and 1983's The Outsiders, the moniker stuck to the core five in The Breakfast Club and a couple other familiar faces from Joel Schumacher's St. Elmo's Fire, which also came out in 1985.