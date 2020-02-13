A new chapter looks good on Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Hollywood couple stepped out for a casual stroll through Zurich.

And while it may seem like an ordinary outing, this marks the first time the twosome has stepped out since news broke that they were expecting their first child together.

Sophie kept things casual in a bomber jacket, white hoodie, black leggings and sneakers. She completed the look with tortoise shell shades and hoop earrings.

As for Joe, he showed off his unique style that fans love so much including a green leather jacket, black crew-neck tee, black puffer jacket and plaid pants. And for those who look extra close, the couple is technically matching with Joe's ensemble and Sophie's metallic green nails. Nice touch, guys!