Lady Gaga Unveils Dramatic Bleached Eyebrows In Makeup-Free Selfie

Lady Gaga is givin' us a million reasons to change up our brows.

On Wednesday, the "Shallow" singer gave her 39 million followers a closer look at her bleached eyebrows. In her post, she can be seen posing for a makeup-free selfie and donning bubble gum pink hair, which she stylishly tied back in a half-up bun with a matching silk scrunchy. Gaga captioned the pic, "Sushi!!!!!!" and added a string of festive emojis.

Before putting her fierce new brows on display, Gaga slyly showed them off one week prior in another post with her boyfriend Michael Polansky. Sharing a sweet embrace during their trip to Miami for her AT&T TV Super Saturday Night pre-Super Bowl performance, the Grammy winner was enjoying her audio engineer beau's company and sporting her electric pink strands and noticeably lighter brows.

Making their relationship Instagram official, Gaga shared a photograph of the two from their vacation and wrote, "We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you're the best!"