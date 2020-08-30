An Absent Dad, Drug Use and Dreams of Stardom: 30 Fascinating Facts About The Weeknd

The biggest misnomer about The Weeknd has nothing to do with the spelling of his name (any millennial worth their avocado toast knows to leave out the "e") or one of his most mainstream hits (nope, "Can't Feel My Face" isn't about a toxic romance).

Rather, it's about the Canadian singer-songwriter behind the commanding stage presence, genre-blending sound and drug-laced lyrics.

"People always say when they meet me that I'm not what they expect," he admitted to Vanity Fair back in 2015, when people still saw the edgy part-R&B, part-pop artist as a somewhat mysterious recluse, a holdover from his days of deliberately obscuring his identity. "I assume they think I'm this super dark and depressing guy, but I like to channel all of those emotions into my work. I'm pretty laid-back in real life. I just love hanging with my friends and making jokes. The jokes don't stop—literally, all day."