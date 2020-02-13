Welcome to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's playroom.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave fans a tour of the space via Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

While the 39-year-old reality star said followers often describe her house as "minimal," she claimed this was because they hadn't seen the room where North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West play.

Unlike the rest of her home, this area is full of pops of color. Of course, it's also filled with style. There's also an area for each of her kids. For instance, North can practice the violin on the band stage and finish her homework in the study section. Similarly, Saint has an area filled with his trucks, dinosaurs and LEGOs, and Psalm has a cute and comfy corner where he can enjoy his baby toys. There's also a make-believe spot with a pretend ice cream parlor and grocery store for Chicago. The store even has a working conveyor belt and cash register.