Get ready for some major cuteness.

On Thursday, Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker introduced their newborn daughter Zaia, 3 months, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show—and, in true Ellen DeGeneres fashion, the dancing couple's baby girl's debut was filled with some heartwarming fanfare.

During a Valentine's Day-inspired segment, the daytime host set up a kissing booth for The Ellen Show DJ, telling him that he'd be smooching some lucky audience members. But unbeknownst to tWitch, Ellen had arranged for his family to surprise him at the booth instead.

"I have some people in the Riff-Raff Room that really want to kiss you ‘cause they didn't make it into here," Ellen told tWitch before unveiling her master plan. A little on the fence about kissing some strangers, the new dad was trilled and relieved to see Allison, her daughter Weslie, 11, their son Maddox, 3, and baby Zaia walk down the Ellen studio stairs.